Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday refused to accept the resignation of his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

According to officials, Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the multi-billion CPEC project, was directed by the prime minister to continue his work as Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that he is satisfied with the evidence and clarification presented by Asim Saleem Bajwa.

On Thursday, the former Director General ISPR announced to step down as PM’s top aide after sharing a detailed rebuttal on Twitter about scandalous allegations of assets concealment.

“I want to focus fully on CPEC projects,” the PM’s Special Assistant said in television interviews Thursday night. “CPEC projects are the country’s future,” he added. SAPM Asim had announced that he would submit his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday. “I hope the Prime Minister will allow me to dedicate my full attention to CPEC projects.”

Asim Bajwa’s decision to resign came shortly after he issued a detailed rebuttal to the allegations against him and his family. “I have not shied away to explain the allegations shamelessly levelled against me. These allegations have been hurled at me to tarnish my image,” he wrote in a four-page press release.

Lt Gen (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said he did not indulge in political rhetoric since the levelling of the blatant allegations against him and his family in a report published on an “obscure” website.