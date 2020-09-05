Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday brought together leaders of all political parties having representation in the provincial assembly to create a cordial environment for legislation.

“All legislators have their own political points of view; but they are together in the house for the welfare of the people”, he remarked while talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of a new mosque in the Punjab Assembly.

He was flanked by Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, Law Minister Raja Basharat, PPP’s Parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza and MPAs from different political parties. All these, including a good number of MPAs and Punjab Assembly staff, also offered Friday prayer at the new mosques.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that he had also invited Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar but he could not come because of prior engagements.

Elahi said that legislation in the PA was continuing with mutual cooperation keeping in view the people’s welfare. He said new committees were also being constituted besides improving working of the already existing standing committees. “These committees would work for the welfare, well-being and progress of the people and also submit recommendations to the govt to improve its working.