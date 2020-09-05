Share:

Milan - Italy’s flamboyant former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised, his aides said Friday, days after the media tycoon became the latest high-profile figure to contract the coronavirus. Berlusconi, 83, was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering “certain symptoms”, his entourage said in a statement. But it said the move was just “a precaution” and there was “no cause for concern”. The billionaire tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa on Sardinia’s jet-set Emerald Coast. The AGI news agency said Berlusconi was hospitalised in a room that he often occupies when staying at the facility. AGI said this indicates that his condition is not serious, or he would be in intensive care.