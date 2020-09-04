Share:

ISLAMABAD - They are a Hollywood couple who treasure their privacy. But in a rare interview, actor Jesse Plemons has shed a little light on his romance with his Fargo co-star Kirsten Dunst. ‘I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,’ Plemons, 32, told about the instant connection the two felt when they met on the set of the FX series. Plemons spoke as part of his promotion for his new film I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, directed by Charlie Kaufman, which drops on Netflix.

He and Dunst were cast as a married couple for Fargo’s second season and met for the first time in 2015.

About a year and a half later, they started dating and they got engaged in January 2017. They are now parents to two year old son Ennis.