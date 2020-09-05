PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General Abdul Wasy has strongly condemned the French magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for publishing blasphemous caricatures and urged the Muslim Ummah to get united to chalk out a strategy to end this mean tactic and inhuman act of anti-Islam forces once for all.
“The mere condemnation on the part of the government is not enough for this act, rather it should expel the French diplomat by severing diplomatic ties for committing blasphemy,” said Wasy while addressing a protest gathering in Khyber Bazzar here yesterday.