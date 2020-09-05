Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Isla­mi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sec­retary General Abdul Wasy has strongly condemned the French magazine ‘Charlie Heb­do’ for publishing blasphe­mous caricatures and urged the Muslim Ummah to get united to chalk out a strategy to end this mean tactic and in­human act of anti-Islam forces once for all.

“The mere condemnation on the part of the govern­ment is not enough for this act, rather it should expel the French diplomat by severing diplomatic ties for commit­ting blasphemy,” said Wasy while addressing a protest gathering in Khyber Bazzar here yesterday.