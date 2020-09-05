Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Electric on Friday requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to authorise further increase in electricity prices for residents of the port city, merely two days after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase in the price of electricity to be charged to its consumers.

KE, in its request to NEPRA, has asked for a further increase of Rs1.54 per unit along with permission for an additional investment of Rs143.86 billion. A hearing in this regard will be held on September 16. The ECC had earlier this week approved a price hike of Rs1.9 per unit of electricity for Karachi consumers.