KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) and Pink Pakistan Trust (PPT) on Friday signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which both would work together for spreading awareness about reducing the mortality rate in patients of breast cancer and promote women’s well-being and empowerment. As per the MoU, to achieve the goals, they will jointly organise awareness sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops for eradicating breast cancer from the country.

The KU and PPT will also extend training, research and counseling support to the women of marginalized communities of the country.