LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed on Friday said a law pertaining to provision of wages/salaries to factories’ laborers through mobile application would soon be introduced.

He was speaking at the Punjab Assembly session which started two hours and 30 minutes behind its schedule time with Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari in the chair. During the question answer session regarding the Labour and Human Resource Department, PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt pointed out that the factories’ owners were not implementing the government’s minimum wages rule as they were giving monthly remuneration of only Rs 12,000 to 14,000 to workers.

Responding to the question, the minister said the government would introduce a law to ensure provision of remuneration to workers through mobile application. He added that efforts were also being made to rectify deficiencies and loopholes in various departments besides bringing about reforms.

To a question posed by PML-N MPA Tahir Pervaiz, the minister said that a burn unit would soon be established in Faisalabad for workers’ treatment in case of burn injuries, adding that the budget of labour hospitals in Faisalabad was also being increased to facilitate laborers. MIR, CT Scan and other treatment facilities would soon be available to laborers in Faisalabad, he said.

Regarding the registration process of laborers, the minister said that the registration of about 500,000 laborers was target of the Punjab government. Later, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafee directed to send a matter to the communications and works department regarding increase in employment tenure of Chief Engineer Khalid Maqbool till completion of new building of the Punjab Assembly. Later, the Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till September 7 (Monday) at 2:00pm.