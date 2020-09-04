Share:

ISLAMABAD -Maritime Study Forum on Friday organised a webinar on “How to get Pakistan’s Coastal Tourism Industry Up and Running?” Prominent scholars from academia, media persons, and policy makers were among guests and participants. The webinar aimed to bring Pakistan’s coastal tourism industry into spotlight and to overcome its issues with sustainable policy options. According to the presentation by Maritime Study Forum, the estimated potential of coastal tourism in Pakistan amounts around $4-5 billion. However, Pakistan hardly generates around $50,000 from this industry. According to a survey conducted by the Maritime Study Forum, around 70% of the participants were interested in coastal tourism. However, most of them had either never experienced coastal tourism or had not seen Pakistan’s coastline beyond Karachi. The presentation concluded on need to take steps and work on promoting coastal tourism and averting sea-blindness.