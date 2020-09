Share:

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka advanced Friday to the fourth round of the 2020 US Open.

Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk from the Ukraine 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

Meanwhile, David Goffin from Belgium beat Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in straight sets 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 to move to the men’s fourth round.