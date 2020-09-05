NATO, Morocco sponsor inter-Libyan talks amidst 'Turkish-Greek conflict' in East Med

Share:

Turkish foreign minister and NATO secretary-general Friday discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean over the phone.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jens Stoltenberg also discussed recent developments, according to diplomatic sources.

The Turkish foreign minister on Friday said his Greek counterpart denied agreeing to NATO’s proposal for an unconditional meeting on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"It is noteworthy that Greece lied about NATO secretary-general [Jens Stoltenberg]. They [Athens] initially agreed [but] then told they did not. It is in fact Greece that is lying and not the secretary-general," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in the capital Ankara.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg announced that Turkey and Greece agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey -- the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean -- has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Talks over E.Med dispute begin: NATO chief

Talks have begun to resolve the dispute between Greece and Turkey over the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

“We believe that there is a need to have technical talks on how to develop enhanced mechanisms for deconfliction”, the secretary general said at a news after the meeting of NATO ambassadors.

“No agreement has been reached yet, but the talks have started,” Stoltenberg added.

His speech confirmed the fact that Greece had indeed agreed to enter into negotiations with Turkey to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Greece once again showed they are not in favor of dialogue”, he added.

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s lead spokesman on foreign affairs, also highlighted the importance of negotiations on Friday.

“The only way forward is dialogue and engagement to bring tensions down,” he told at the European Commission’s daily news conference.

The bloc wishes to see talks between Greece and Turkey as soon as possible, he stated, pointing out that de-escalation of tensions serves the interest of Turkey, Greece, and the whole European Union.

Greece lied on NATO’s E.Med meeting proposal: Turkey

Greece once again showed they are not in favor of dialogue, Cavusoglu added.

He also criticized France for provoking Greece against Turkey and called on France to end its "hysterical acts" as it "ridicules itself."

Dialogue for fairly sharing these resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.

Turkey, Greece agree to start technical talks on E.Med: NATO chief

"Greece and Turkey are valued Allies, and NATO is an important platform for consultations on all issues that affect our shared security," Jens Stoltenberg said in a written statement.

"I remain in close touch with all concerned Allies to find a solution to the tensions in the spirit of NATO solidarity," he added.

Morocco hosting talks between Libyan rivals: Source

Morocco is hosting consultations between Libya’s warring rivals to discuss ways of ending the country’s 10-year conflict, a Libyan official said Saturday.

"Meetings are currently underway between committees representing the Libyan government and the Tobruk parliament in Morocco and other locations to discuss files related to the Libyan crisis,” the official, who preferred to be unnamed, told Anadolu Agency.

He said Morocco may host later a meeting between Khalid al-Mishri, the head of Libya's High Council of State, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament.

On Friday, al-Mishri spoke about unofficial meetings taking place in Morocco between the High Council of State and the Tobruk parliament, according to a statement by his media office.

Moroccan media also reported that a meeting between the rivals may be held in Rabat next week.

There was no comment from Moroccan authorities on the reported meeting.

A spokesman for the Tobruk parliament said on Thursday that the planned meeting in Rabat aims at resuming talks between the Libyan rivals to reach a political settlement in Libya.

In July, al-Mishri and Saleh visited Rabat for separate talks with Moroccan officials.

Diplomatic efforts have been underway in recent weeks to reach a solution to the Libyan conflict following victories made by the Libyan Army against militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey chases its rights, not tension in E.Med: Defense chief

Turkey is going after its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, not seeking tension, the country’s defense minister said on Thursday.

“We are not seeking tension or bullying. We clearly and explicitly chase our rights and interests with belief, knowledge, logic, science, and law. Nobody can prevent this,” Hulusi Akar said.

On the recent US decision to partially lift arms embargo on Greek Cyprus administration, Akar said it will cause “conflict and deadlock,” not to bring “peace and solution.”

On Tuesday, the US announced that it is partially lifting the embargo on Southern Cyprus.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Nicos Anastasiades, the leader of the Greek Cypriot administration, about the partial lifting of the US arms embargo and discussed their "deepening" security relationship.

The US announcement came amid markedly strained tensions in the region between Turkey and several nations in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After Athens objected to Ankara's seismic survey in the area in July, German diplomatic efforts helped defuse tensions between Turkey and Greece.

His remarks came during a visit for inspections at the air operations center in the central Eskisehir province.