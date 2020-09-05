Share:

The National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) has taken strict notice of the deaths from electrocution that took place in Karachi over the recent monsoon rains and has formed a three-member committee to probe the K-Electric's alleged negligence in the matter.

The spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from July 6 to August 12 resulted in multiple people dying from electrocution. According to a press release by the power regulatory body, NEPRA's committee will be headed by the director-general of monitoring and enforcement.

The regulatory authority has received 57 complaints of deaths from electrocution in Karachi so far. The statement read that after a thorough investigation, the authority will present a comprehensive report to NEPRA.

After receiving the report, NEPRA will decide whether legal action should be taken against K-Electric or not.

Last month, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi and another senior official of the power utility had secured protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases related to deaths that occurred due to electrocution.

The KE chief along with Distribution Head Amir Zia had approached the SHC to seek pre-arrest bail in the cases registered against the management of the power supplier. The court approved the seven-day bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in each case and directed them to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.