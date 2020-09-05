Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of deaths due to electrocution occurred in Karachi during the recent rains in the months of July and August. In this regard, the authority has appointed an investigation committee headed by Director General (Monitoring & Enforcement) to proceed to Karachi and conduct investigation against K-Electric to ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA laws. According to a press release issued on Friday, the investigation committee after completing the probe shall submit a detailed report to the authority for further appropriate action in accordance with the law.