ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of the deaths due to the electrocution occurred in Karachi during the rains from July 6 to August 12, 2020 and has decided to formally investigate the matter.

A three-member committee has been constituted to formally investigate the electrocution cases in Karachi allegedly by the K-Electric (KE) system which will embark on the visit next week, official source told The Nation yesterday.

The sources said that currently they don’t know the exact numbers of people killed by electrocution. The committee will formally investigate the incidents occurred during the time period between July 6 to August 12, 2020, the sources said.

At least 57 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi during this period and the committee will investigate how many of them were killed due to electrocution of the KECL system. The source, however, said that the number may be more than this.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for NEPRA said that the regulator has appointed an Investigation Committee headed by Director General (Monitoring & Enforcement) to proceed to Karachi and conduct investigation against K-Electric to ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA laws. The Investigation Committee after completing the investigation shall submit a detailed report to the Authority for further appropriate action in accordance with law, the spokesman added.

The source said that the other two members of the committee include legal Advisor for the NEPRA and Deputy Director Standards. The investigation committee will leave to Karachi on Monday and will stay there for more than a week, the source maintained.

The investigative committee will meet the families of the victims and will also visit the police stations where the FIRs regarding the electrocution cases have been lodged, the source said.

When asked as to why the committee is not mandated to probe the deaths occurred due to the rain spells after August 12, 2020, the source said that actually the committee was formulated earlier and has been announced now. However, the source added that they will also investigate the deaths due to the recent rains.

It worth to mention here that in 2019 also the NEPRA had imposed a fine of Rs50 million on K-Electric (KE) Ltd after holding it responsible for 19 out of the 35 deaths from electrocution in July-August 2019 in Karachi amid heavy rains.

Meanwhile, in a related development a meeting of the KE officials was held with the officials of the Power Division and NEPRA on Friday.

On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Power Shahzad Qasim along with Additional Secretary Power and Member Board KE Waseem Mukhtar will start visit to Karachi from today. The Board of KE is likely to meet on Monday and will make some important decisions, said the source.