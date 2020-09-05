Share:

ISLAMABAD - The photo exhibition titled “Promoting Pakistan Tourism and Culture” was presented online during the largest comprehensive exhibition of global trade in services and the leading event in the field of trade in services in China, began at the National Convention Centre, Beijing, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

Tourism is one of the important special subjects of CIFTIS. The “World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development” would be held during the CIFTIS.

The conference will be hosted by the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) and broadcast to more than 200 member units in more than 150 cities in the 75 WTCF countries.

As a sub-activity of CIFTIS, Pakistan Culture and Tourism Promotion Exhibition, co-organized by the All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) and Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC), kicked off on August 30.

This collection of photographs was achieved with the collaboration of PakStockPhoto – Pakistan’s first and largest stock image library home to a treasure of high quality images.

This exhibition carries a collection of 85 works of 37 artists from across Pakistan.

The photos depict many facets of Pakistan’s beauty and cultural heritage.

According to APCFA, through this exhibition, the aim is to bring to our friends in China and around the world the rich experiences of the journey across Pakistan.