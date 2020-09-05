Share:

SUKKUR - Sindh Minister for Anti-Corruption, Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the ‘incompetence’ of the present ‘selected’ government has landed the common man in a great trouble. The minister made these remarks during his visit to Khangarh in Ghotki district on Friday. He was accompanied by former Sindh irrigation minister Jam Saifullah Dharejo on the occasion.

Ikramullah met with the PPP MNA and Chieftain of Mahar tribe Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar at his residence, and discussed ongoing development schemes in the district as well as the current political situation. The provincial minister further said that work on development projects was underway throughout the province, including in Ghotki district.

He said that the Sindh government after having done with fight against the coronavirus pandemic was working round the clock for the rehabilitation of people affected by rains, as millions of people had been rendered homeless in Sindh due to recent rains. Ikramullah said it was unfortunate that the federal government was doing nothing for the rehabilitation of people displaced by floods.

Sindh minister claimed that the provincial government was setting up industrial zones close to the province’s rural areas, keeping in view higher rates of unemployment in these areas. “The establishment of one such zone in Larkana is a first step towards industrialization of the province, which would be helpful in overcoming unemployment and poverty,” he hoped. Speaking on the occasion, PPP MNA Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar said that he did not mind criticism from the political opponents, since he belonged to a party that believed in public service. He claimed that the PPP would sweep in the upcoming local bodies elections.