KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday has made an announcement for further reduction in fares for the domestic destination. The PIA spokesperson said that reduced fares had been introduced by the national carrier for flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

According to the new package announced for flights between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, the airline fixed Rs7,400 for one-way ticket along with 20kg cargo weight, whereas, Rs13,500 will be charged for two-way ticket from the passenger travelling to the aforesaid route along with 20 kg cargo weight. Details made available here on Friday further mentioned that any passenger with 35 kilogram of luggage would be charged Rs.8,400 for one way flight while for the two way it would be 15,000/- per passenger.

The package was said to be immediately implementable providing masses an opportunity to travel prior to opening of the educational institutions of their children.

The new fares have been enforced with immediate effect, said the PIA spokesperson.

Earlier on August 8, Pakistan International Airlines had reduced its domestic fares on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 14.

The PIA spokesman had announced a 14 percent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The relief remained in place from 7-14 August.