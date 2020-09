Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to restore the real identity of Karachi as an industrial city.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Karachi is the backbone of the economy of the country, and its problems are our problems.

The Minister said we cannot leave the people of Karachi at the mercy of Sindh government that has destroyed the infrastructure of city during their 12-year long rule.