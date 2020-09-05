Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the metropolis today to unveil a massive Rs802bn development plan for Karachi, a week after torrential rains inundated roads and triggered power outages throughout the city for more than 48 hours.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in the city by noon and will preside over a Karachi Transformation Plan meeting at the Governor House.

The meeting will be attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and the members of a committee comprising federal and Sindh government ministers.

The premier is also expected to hold a meeting with businessmen and industrialists after which he will address a press conference at the Governor House to announce the development plan for Karachi.

Before wrapping up his one-day Karachi visit, PM Imran is expected to meet members of the PTI-led government's coalition partners, the Grand Democratic Alliance and the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Afterwards, he will pay a visit to the Pakistan Stock Exchange before departing from the city.