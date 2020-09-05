Share:

Police registered a case against unidentified persons for the disappearance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal on Saturday.

The case was registered at Shahzad Town Police Station on the complaint of the SECP official's wife, confirmed police.

Top government officials, including the human rights minister and the premier's aide on accountability, on Friday, ordered "early recovery" of Gondal, who allegedly went missing Thursday evening.

"We as govt have a duty to ensure his early recovery," Mazari had said on Twitter, directing the Islamabad police to register a first information report over Gondal's alleged disappearance.

"Protection of each citizen's life is our constitutional obligation," she added, noting that everyone must be dealt with according to the law and the "rule of law must prevail".

Separately, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, had also directed the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ITP) to promptly recover the missing SECP official.