DADU - Following government’s announcement of opening educational institutions from September 15, the Directorate of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad organised a workshop on ‘Prevention from coronavirus and Implementation of SOPs’ on Friday. Addressing the workshop, Sindh Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Ghulam Qadir Chandio said preventive steps taken by the Sindh government stopped the spread of coronavirus. He opined the steps taken by the provincial government were exactly the kind of response that was required to stop spread of the virus.

He urged both students and teachers to make sure they complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) once educational institutions reopen so that any chance of spread of the pandemic could be eliminated.

The MPA appreciated the efforts of Directorate of Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad for organising the programme to raise awareness in people about Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Colleges Sindh Professor Dr Abdul Hameed Channar said it was heartening that the first awareness programme on post-corona situation had been hosted by Government Girls Degree College Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that such programmes would be organised at all divisional and district headquarters of Sindh in order to create awareness in both teachers and students about the necessity to take preventive measures in view of the pandemic.

He said that closure of educational institutions for the last six months had disturbed the academic schedule of students.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro said that initially coronavirus was not taken seriously, which resulted in multiplication of cases. “However, the effective steps taken by the Sindh government prevent further spread of the virus,” he added. He stressed that the disease could not be countered unless people actively cooperate with the government.

Addressing the workshop, Director Colleges SBA Professor Shahida Taj Abro, District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Education Officer Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Assistant Director Qamaruddin Keerio, Iffat and others said that although cases of coronavirus had started dropping, but the pandemic was not over yet, and hence there was no room for complacency. Therefore, it was necessary that we use face masks, avoid handshakes, maintain proper social distance, spray disinfectants at schools and colleges and wash hands frequently, they asserted.

Towards the end, Principal Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah Shaista Perveen presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak and flowers to the guests.