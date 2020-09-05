Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is all set to table two significant Constitutional amendments bills in the Parliament, one allowing Pakistani dual nationals to contest elections without revoking their foreign nationality, and the other proposes abolishing secret balloting in the Senate election.

The government would soon introduce two Constitutional amendment bills in the Parliament after recently, Cabinet has given their formal approval, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in an interview to The Nation.

Both the bills required two third majority in the National Assembly and the Senate to be passed and become the law. For this purpose, the government needs support of the Opposition parties in the Parliament.

Every major political party in the past had promised to allow dual nationals to contest election and they had put it in their election manifestos too, said the adviser when asked whether the government has taken on board the Opposition parties to develop a broader consensus to get pass these two Constitutional bills.

“The government is taking lead.” About the bill to abolish the secret balloting in the Senate election, Dr Babar Awan said, “The background of this bill is that people in the past sold their votes and conscience in the Senate election.” “So, the mode of the voting in this election should be changed and there should be a single transferable open vote.” Presently, the law bars the Pakistani dual nationals to contest elections, and run for public office.