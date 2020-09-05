Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways senior officer, Additional General Manger Traffic Zubair Shafi Ghauri, retired on Friday after completing his service tenure. A farewell party was organized by the department in his honour at the PR Headquarters in which Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Leghari and other senior officers participated. The officers appreciated services of Zubair Ghauri who served at several positions in the Railways. Ghauri also wrote several books on culture and history.