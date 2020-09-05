Share:

| Imran Khan told South Punjab Secretariat to start regular functions from next month

| Health, education, police, planning and development, local government, finance and agriculture transferred to South Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that a separate Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the South Punjab will usher in a new era of development in the region.

While chairing a meeting about establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and its working in Islamabad, Imran Khan directed that devolution of powers should gradually be advanced so that administrative matters could be run in a better way.

Stressing on the need for Provincial Finance Commission Award, the prime minister said separate allocation for South Punjab would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that practical steps taken by the government to give identity to South Punjab reflects affiliation of the PTI government with the people of South Punjab and understanding of their problems as well as their solution.

The premier lauded efforts of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Punjab government for establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, and said that solid steps reflected PTI government’s will to implement its manifesto in letter and spirit.

He regretted that governments in the past had ignored the genuine issue of the people of South Punjab. He asked to keep him regularly updated on the progress of the working of new secretariat.

While speaking on this occasion, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat, PTI government has fulfilled its promise with the people of South Punjab.

The Prime Minister was apprised that the South Punjab Secretariat would start its regular functions from next month.

Qureshi presented a proposal for allocating budget for South Punjab in next year’s Public Sector Development Programme and reserving a quota for the locals in employment. The meeting informed the Prime Minister that rules of business of Punjab government had been amended following the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and16 secretaries had been deputed in South Punjab.

The prime minister was updated that health, education, police, planning and development, local government, finance and agriculture had been transferred to South Punjab. An effective structural organisation has been put in place in the new secretariat equipped with technology, e-governance and paperless culture to facilitate the people.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab and Additional Inspector General South Punjab joined via video-link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Saturday (today) to get the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) implemented for resolving the long-standing problems of the port city. This was stated by PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on Friday.

The Senator claimed the Karachi Transformation Plan is aimed at addressing provincial capital’s long pending problems like choked drainage and sewerage system, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to hold a monthly meeting of Pakistan Citizen Portal for effective and prompt resolution of citizens’ complaints. In a statement, the Prime Minister Office said that all complaints should be re-examined in light of Prime Minister’s directions.

The Prime Minister Office asked the officers to demonstrate utmost responsibility regarding citizens’ opinion received on the portal. It said that over half million people have confirmed redressal of their complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

A circular, to all the federal institutions, provincial chief secretaries and Inspector General of Police has been issued regarding the subject matter.