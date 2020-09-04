Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi has announced big news regarding his work life. He has officially announced the news of his retirement from the Pakistani entertainment industry. Taking to his Twitter, Shamoon Abbasi shared this news and wrote, “After the completion of my pending projects i decided to retire from the show bussiness industry. And find myself a normal job. Live and to be known as a normal civilian.”Fans and followers of Shamoon Abbasi are heartbroken on this news of his retirement, as they want to see their star on the screen.