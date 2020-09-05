Share:

The Sindh government has decided to appoint secretary Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department, Dr Iftikhar Shallwani, to the post of Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

According to Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, a notification announcing Shallwani's appointment to the post will be issued on Saturday.

Shallwani is a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as secretary of the health and law departments of the Sindh government.

Besides being the former commissioner of Karachi, Shallwani has also served as additional secretary in the federal Ministry of Industries and Production.

In 1993, he passed his civil service examinations and joined the District Management Group. Currently, he is serving at the post of Sindh local government, housing and town planning secretary.

Shallwani was transferred to the post of local secretary had come a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Sindh's Secretary, Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh from the Sindh High Court over his suspected involvement in a case about the illegal allotment of government land.