Share:

Lahore - The Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will provide different online skills, free of cost, through e-learning courses to 16,200 students under the CM’s Flagship Hunarmand Nojwan Programme. It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique at the launching ceremony of the courses in the TEVTA secretariat. The e-courses offered include E-Rozgar Technical (Web Development), E-Rozgar Creative (Graphic Designing) and Virtual Assistant Training which entails e-employment opportunity through trading over international platforms like Amazon, eBay etc. Ali Salman said that the courses are aimed at empowering the students to be financially independent while working from their homes. After completion of the training these students would be able to earn a respectable living not only making them financially self-determining but they would also be able to contribute towards national economy by earning valuable foreign exchange through e-trading over international platforms. Ali said that the CM’s Hunarmand Nojwan Programme would serve as a vehicle towards realization of PM Imran Khan’s vision of provision of jobs and economic opportunities for the youth. TEVTA was duly proud to be an active partner of this commendable program which envisages empowering 100,000 youth to be finically self sufficient. Chairperson said that TEVTA was focusing on launching demand driven quality courses by taking the stakeholders in the loop in order to develop economic opportunities for its trained work force through churning them into a readily acceptable product in the job market besides encouraging its trainees to grab the opportunities for entrepreneurship. The online E-Rozgar courses would serve as an effective tool for enabling the students to be financially autonomous managing themselves independently by dint of substantial income earned on the basis of skills acquired through online e-Rozgar courses, said Ali Salman in his concluding remarks.