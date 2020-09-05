Share:

rawalpindi/islamabad - Hundreds of charged leaders and activists of religious parties, under the banner of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Ullah (TLYRA), marched towards the federal capital yesterday to record their strong protest against a French magazine for publishing blasphemous cartoons.

The protestors, some of them were embarking on wagons, cars and on motorcycles, were chanting anti-Charlie Hebdo slogans and demanding of the government to expel French Ambassador form Pakistan.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the police made tight security arrangements for the marchers on Murree Road.

Due to mess of protestors on city’s main artery, a gigantic traffic jam also occurred on many adjoining roads.

According to security agencies and police, some 900 people were taking part in a rally that marched towards Islamabad. Many other leaders and activists of religious parties staged protest demos in Islamabad.

Later, the district administration and police of Islamabad blocked the Faizabad Interchange by placing containers in a bid to stop the rally from entering in Islamabad.

TLYRA leaders including Pir Inayat Ul Haq condemned the act of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies.

He said the sentiments of whole Muslim Ummah had been hurt by the French magazine by publishing the blasphemous cartoons. On the other hand, the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi witnessed traffic jam due to protest by religious parties. SSP Islamabad Traffic Police advised road users to use alternative routes to reach out their destinations.

IGP Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan also held a high level meeting in Rescue 15 to maintain law and order situation in the federal capital.