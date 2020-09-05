LAHORE   -    The 263th urs of  famous Sufi  saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah began in Kasur on Friday. Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister  Syed  Saeedul Hassan  Shah  inaugurated  the urs celebrations. Later on, special dua  was offered  for  development  and prosperity  of  the country. Secretary Auqaf  Dr Arshad Ahmad, Director General  Syed Tahir Raza Bokhari,  officials  of the district administration, ulema  and  a  large number  of devottees  were also present. The auqaf  department  had  allocated Rs 353,000 for holding ceremonies and for free food to visitors. Addressing  on  the occasion, the  minister said he issued  directions for renovation of  all shrines under the auqaf  department.  Meanwhile, the police have made foolproof security arrangements during the urs.