MELBOURNE - Britain's quest for an Olympic team pursuit gold double in London this summer was kept on track during another record-breaking day at the world track cycling championships Thursday.

A day after the men's team set a new world mark of 3min 53.295sec in pipping Australia to gold in the 4km event, the British women followed suit in the shorter 3 km event. Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Danielle King powered over 12 laps of the Hisense Arena track to clock 3min 15.720sec, beating the world record of 3:16.850 they had set earlier in qualifying and taking nearly 3secs off the world record they had set in London just six weeks ago.

Australia finished in 3:16.943 to take the silver while Canada (3:19.529) won the bronze after beating New Zealand (3:19.847).

"Hopefully we'll be invincible in London," said Rowsell.

"We're surprised how fast we've ridden here. Everyone thought the London track was super fast and we broke the world record there and saw a lot of really fast times."

In London last February Australia and Britain both improved the world record, Britain emerging from that World Cup weekend in possession of a new time of 3:18.148.

After the Australian women had knocked over a second off that time in 3:17.053 during qualifying Thursday, Britain replied by dominating the session in 3:16.850. In the final Australia started fast but faded in the final few laps, but that is a blip they intend to work on.

"We ride fast off the start, and as we get stronger and we do more road the back end is going to come naturally," said Josephine Tomic. "We just need to work on that last kilometre, and we've got a few months to do that."

It was British women's fourth team pursuit title in five years and leaves them and Australia as the odds-on favourites for gold when the event makes its Olympic debut in London.

Australian Melissa Hoskins warned, however, that New Zealand and Canada will be up for a fight.

"We're not ruling Canada out, or the New Zealanders or the Americans... so there's a few teams there that can really put their hands up," she told AFP.

"We can't get complacent, that's for sure." Australia's Anna Meares, meanwhile, will be looking to keep that rivalry going when she faces Britain's Victoria Pendleton, the Olympic champion, in the semi-finals of the women's sprint competition Friday.

Meares, who won the sprint silver in Beijing, kicked off the defence of her sprint crown by setting a world record of 10.782sec for the 200 metre flying start.

"I was nowhere near expecting that," said Meares, the only rider from the 24 qualifiers to dip under the 11-second mark.

Meares then beat Colombia's Juliana Gaviria in the first round, and disposed of Lisandra Rodriguez of Cuba in the second round.

That put her into the quarter-finals and a potential banana skin against China's Guo Shuang, the Beijing bronze medallist.

Meares survived a scare against the Chinese -- who put her off balance with an unseemly elbow barge -- to win the first leg then won the second comfortably.

Although Pendleton will look to defend her title in London, Meares beat the Englishwoman in the semi-final of the London World Cup six weeks ago.

Going into the third day of competition Friday Ed Clancy, part of Britain's record-setting pursuit team, is still in contention for victory in the new Olympic event of the omnium after three of five events.

He was third overall, two points behind Canada's Zach Bell and eight points behind Australia's Glenn O'Shea.

Germany's Stefan Nimke, meanwhile, successfully defended his world title in the non-Olympic event of the kilometre time trial beating Frenchman Michael D'Almeida in 1min 00.082sec. and New Zealand's Simon Van Velthooven third.