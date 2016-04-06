LAHORE: At least six suspected terrorists belonging to Ustad Aslam group of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in exchange of fire with police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) at Syed Chowk in Shera Kot are near Saggian bridge in Lahore on late Tuesday night.

CTD spokesman said police and CTD, on information about presence of militants, jointly raided a house where the terrorists opened fire on the team and tried to flee.

The law enforcers chased them and exchange of fire took place near Saggian bridge. At least six terrorists were killed and four managed to flee taking benefit of darkness.

The spokesman said that the terrorists killed in the shootout were affiliated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Ustad Aslam group).

Explosives, four detonators, two Kalashnikovs, four pistols, three motorcycles and 97 cartridges were seized from the custody of militants. With the addition of these six suspects, the total number of terrorists killed in the city after the deadly Gulshan-e-Iqbal attack has risen to 11

Spokesman said that the security agency had received a tip off that 10 terrorists had been spotted near the river bank in the area of KachiAbadi Talat Park.

The information also revealed that the terrorists were plotting an attack against law enforcement agencies. The CTD officials initially demanded that the terrorists present themselves for arrest upon which the suspects opened fire on the officials.

CTD sources also revealed that the terrorists wanted to target influential personalities as well, along with the law enforcement agencies.

CTD spokesman said that they have started an investigation after shifting the dead bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem, while a hunt for the escaped terrorists was underway.