ISLAMABAD - The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completely failed to implement hydro power, oil and gas projects in the province during the past three years.

The situation is out of control and now the PTI chief Imran Khan is rushing to the province today to bring things under the control, official sources told The Nation here yesterday. After the dismal performance of the provincial government in power generation and oil and gas sectors, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has asked Imran Khan to intervene, the source said.

Last week the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a meeting with the Provincial Energy Minister, the officials of the energy department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) on the issue of hydro power generation and oil and gas production in the province. The CM was informed that the provincial bureaucracy is the main hurdle in the way of smooth running of the matter related to hydropower and oil and gas sectors.

The provincial government has completely failed to add new oil and gas reserves, while in hydropower generation the province was able to add only few Kilowatt of electricity, the source said.

The source said that the province share in oil and gas has started declining.

The provincial Planning and Development Department and the Finance Ministry are creating hurdles in the approval of PC-I and the release of funds for the projects. Bureaucracy in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) is creating hurdles in the implementation of developmental projects and virtually ruling the province, the source said.

Even the approval of the PC-I of some of the projects was delayed for nine to ten months, the official informed. How can you complete a project on time, if its completion time is two years, and its takes almost a year in its approval stage, the source questioned. Now they are asking the departments to return the unutilized budget to the Finance Ministry, the source added.

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, senior chief P & D, Secretary Energy and Power are all creating hurdles in the approval of the projects. These bureaucrats are not even pursuing the province case with the federal government, the source said.

Although Imran Khan is coming to the province to discuss the power and oil & gas related projects but the projects in almost all the important sectors including hydro power, oil and gas, education, infrastructure and roads development are getting delayed because of the bureaucratic red tapism, the source said.