Share:

FAISALABAD-The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 45 fake treatment centres in three tehsils of the district, and initiated further proceedings against them.

Two teams of the PHC visited Faisalabad, Jaranwala and Samundri tehsils, and sealed 45 fake treatment centres. They include 22 general quacks, 16 fake dentists, four bone-setters, two hakeems and a laboratory. These quacks were posing as general physicians. The face treatment centres were Tayyab Clinic, Arshad Medical Store and Clinic, Ali Clinic, Life Homeopathic Clinic, Ijaz Medicose, MS Tufail Medicose and Clinic, Tariq Clinic, Al Shifa Clinic, Mian Clinic, Al Shifa General and Gynae Centre, Afzal Medical Store and Clinic, Muzamil Clinic, Arshad Clinic, Gillani Meical Hall, Waseem Clinic, Iqbal Clinic Faisal Clinic, Zain Zacha Bacha Centre, Ghulam Dastageer Clinic, Ali Clinic, Naveed Clinic and Shafi clinic. The 16 closed dentists included Qadri Dental Clinic, Hamza Dental Clinic, Fauji Dental Clinic Irfania Dental Lab, Irshad Dental Clinic, Daulat Dental Clinic, Azan Dental Lab and Clinic, Zawar Dental Clinic, Haji Dental Lab and Javed Dental Lab.

The teams had also sealed businesses of Ramzan Pehalwan Hadi Jorr, Mushtaq Pehlwan Hadi Jorr, Haji Din Muhammad Pehlwan and M Farique Pehlwan.

Moreover, two hakeems Feroz Shifa Khana and Markaz-e-Hammad Unani Dawakhana and Medi Tech Lab were also sealed. The PHC sealed more than 8,350 businesses of quacks and imposed a fine of Rs. 65 million, added the PHC spokesperson.