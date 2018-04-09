Share:

SADIQABAD-Locals thrashed two youths and then handed them over to the police for their alleged attempt to abduct a 16-year-old girl at Sarafa Bazaar here the other day.

Tariq Mehmood, the girl’s father, told the Sadiqabad City police that suspects - Shahzeb and Sagheer Ahmed - had attempted to abduct his daughter, student of Class-X. “They were prevented from doing so by residents of the locality,” he added. The police put the suspects behind bars and registered a case against them.

PETITION

One Ayub, resident of Mustafa Town field a petition in Bahawalpur bench of Lahore High Court against the cancellation of a case he had registered with Sadiqabad Saddr police against the suspects threatening him with dire consequences. He told The Nation that suspects including Dilbar, Waziran Bibi, Nur, Akbar and Jalal Khan had threatened and harassed him. He said that he got a case registered against them at Sadiqabad Saddr police which the police cancelled and took no action against the accused. “It made me to file a petition in Bahawalpur bench of Lahore High Court. I have also written applications to Chief Justice of Pakistan and other high-ups concerned to consider his concerns,” he maintained.

PROTEST

A protest camp was organised under the auspices of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) at the office of Education Department. The clerks, gathered at the camp, protested for acceptance of their demands. They demanded up-gradation of their service structure.

Addressing the protesting clerks, Apca education department president Mehboob Khan, general secretary Nadeem Durrani and district senior vice president Abdur Razzaq Khan threatened to besiege the Parliament if their demands were not met.