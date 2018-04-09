Share:

LAHORE - The office of the Accountant General of Punjab (AGP) has been deducting income tax from officers’ salaries for three months and continues to do so despite S&GAD’s request to stop the practice.

“Even after the S&GAD expressed concern over deductions from officers’ salaries in the name of income tax, neither the AGP nor the controller general of accounts (CGA) took any action,” said a senior officer of the Punjab government.

Around 2,200 employees are drawing salary through the computerised system under the DDO Code of the Accounts Section, says the S&GAD letter to the AGP. The department observed that there is variation of income tax deductions on higher side from salaries in each category of the taxable, the letter said. “These deductions are made from your office and are not accounted for, which is creating inconvenience for the taxable officers,” the letter added.

The accounts shown in the pay slips of officers are full of controversies. The deductions from the salaries against the actual recovery after November 2017 increased. The salary slips of the officers show that the income tax was deducted but not accounted for.

As per details, Rs61,300 was deducted from the account of Additional Secretary Ashiq Hussain Aulakh, a grade-19 officer. Moreover, officers working in different departments showed their pay slips. An amount of Rs12,000 was deducted from salary of Muhammad Afzal, Rs20,900 from the salary of Muhammad Razzaq and Rs25,800 from the salary of Tauqeer Khan.

A section officer said on condition of anonymity that thousands of rupees were being deducted, but were not accounted for. This amount could be in billions if deductions continue in future. “No department is ever ready to take responsibility in this regard; neither AGP nor CGP,” the SO alleged.

An officer of the Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) also told the same story. He said the department would write a letter on the pattern of the S&GAD letter to the AGP and protest against the deductions.

Neither the AGP nor Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh responded to the phone calls when they were contacted for their comments on the issue. However, an AGP officer said it was due to a fault in FBR’s computer system. However, nobody was ready to comment on the issue from the CGA office.