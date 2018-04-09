Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched operations against drug mafia in various parts of country and held 29 suspected smugglers including six females besides recovering 1.8 tons narcotics and 2.52 tons Acetic Anhydride, informed ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He said that ANF also impounded 9 vehicles during action against drug mafia .

He said the value of seized drugs was Rs 1.5 billion in the international market.

According to him, ANF seized 1.877 tons narcotics and 2.52 tons Acetic Anhydride while carrying out 24 operations across the country. He said the force arrested 29 persons including 6 ladies and 3 foreigners involved in drug smuggling and impounded 9 vehicles while conducting 24 counternarcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised 1826 kg Hashish, 40 kg Opium, 5.5 kg Amphetamine, 5.5 kg Heroin, 200 Gram Cocaine and 2520 liters Acetic Anhydride.

He said ANF Quetta seized mega cache of drugs comprising 1792 kg Hashish, 2520 liters Acetic Anhydride and 40 kg Opium in five separate intelligence based operations conducted at Qilla Abdullah, Panjgur, Kech and Quetta. He said that ANF Quetta raided a desolate site located at Killi Khargai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and seized 917 kg Hashish. In another operation, ANF Quetta on receipt of information regarding smuggling of huge cache of Hashish established a road check at general area Killi Khargai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. During the course of surveillance, a Toyota Corolla Car suddenly stopped at some distance from ANF Road Check, he said. ANF Team approached the vehicle and took it into custody. However persons on-board managed to flee from the scene leaving behind the vehicle. Search of the vehicle led to recovery of 808 Kg Hashish, he added.

In yet another intelligence based operation, ANF Quetta seized an unattended Zamyad Iranian Single Cabin in mountainous area of Grog Nullah near Turbat City, District Kech and recovered 2520 liters Acetic Anhydride from the it. In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended Toyota Land Cruiser at general area Chakul, Tehsil Gulistan, District Panjgur and recovered 40 Kg Opium and 15 Kg Hashish from the vehicle. In fifth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Killi Amanullah Gorgage, Tehsil and District Quetta and recovered 52 Kg Hashish from secret cavities of the car. As a result, an accused identified as Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Dera Allahyar was arrested during the operation. As per preliminary reports, the whole recovered drug was to be handed over to another narcotics gang for smuggling to some unidentified destination.

In two separate operations, ANF Rawalpindi arrested 2x Nigerians identified as Chimamkpam Anthony and Henry Onuaha at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad and recovered 870 gram and 315 gram heroin respectively from their personal possession. Both were boarding for Nigeria by Flight No. TK-711. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused named Gul Sher, resident of Peshawar and recovered 4 Kg Hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Bus Stop Sohawa, main GT Road, Jehlum. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi Airport team in collaboration with ASF arrested six accused identified as Aftab Ahmed, Fahad Ul Hassan, Salma Fayyaz, Samra Rani, Irum Shehzadi all resident of Gujrat and Shafique Ahmed resident of Sargodha at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad and recovered 5 Kg Amphetamine from their trolley bags. All of them were boarding their flight to Saudi Arabia (Flight No. WY-348). In the fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Ahmed Arcade, Bahria Expressway, Phase-VIII, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi and recovered 3 Kg Hashish and 200 gram Amphetamine which was hidden under the front seat of said car. As a result, two accused identified as Sheraz Ahmed Baig resident of Islamabad and his female accomplice Manahil, a resident of Karachi were arrested. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted an Alto Car near Dolphin Chowk, Bahria Town Phase-VIII, Rawalpindi and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish and 150 gram Amphetamine which was hidden under the front seat of said car. 2 accused identified as Muhammad Javed resident of Hangu and Umar Saeed resident of Nowshera were arrested at the spot. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested 2 lady accused identified as Rabia Hafeez resident of Islamabad and Asia Shaheen resident of Lahore and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish and 200 gram Amphetamine from their personal possession. They were arrested near Shaheen Chowk, Bahria Town, Phase-VII, Rawalpindi. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from the personal possession of 2 accused identified as Muhammad Jalal resident of Nowshehra and Asghar Ali resident of Peshawar arrested near Pirwadhai Karachi Hotel, opposite Total Petrol Pump, Rawalpindi.

ANF Lahore recovered 930 gram Heroin from a parcel being sent to UK through a courier service company based at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The seized heroin was tactfully concealed in 6x Sceneries. In another operation, ANF Lahore recovered 4.8 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Javed Iqbal resident of Chitral arrested near Vehari Chowk, Multan. In third operation, ANF Lahore recovered 200 gram Cocaine from personal possession of a Nigerian identified as Michel Onyebuchi near arrested Allah Hoo CNG Station, Johar Town, Lahore. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda City Car near Vehari Chowk, Multan and recovered 1.8 Kg Hashish from personal possession and secret cavities of the car.

A person on-board identified as Muhammad Talha, a resident of Multan was arrested during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 900 gram Heroin from personal possession of accused namely Rashid Hussain resident of Lahore near TCS office, Tufail Road, Saddar, Lahore. In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Motorway Toll Plaza, Shikhupura and recovered 3.6 Kg Hashish from personal possession and secret cavities of the car.

A person on-board identified as Malik Nadeem resident of Chakwal was arrested from the vehicle. In seventh operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle near Gourmet Bakers, G1 Market, Johar Town, Lahore and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Ahmed Shah and Khan Shah both resident of Lahore.

ANF Peshawar arrested Yousaf Khan, resident of Khyber Agency, Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Nankana Sahib, Sadam Hussain and Imran Khan, both residents of Peshawar from Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar in four separate operations and recovered 2.5 Kg Heroin and 800 gram Hashish concealed in LCD, 2.4 Kg Hashish, 2.4 Kg Hashish and 3.3 Kg Hashish respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against drug peddlers at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway, the spokesman informed.