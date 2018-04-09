Share:

islamabad-The Islamabad Employees Social Security Institute has organised an awareness camp for the labourers so as to make them avail the facilities offered by the institute. The camp along with a free medical camp was organised on the directives of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aftab Akbar Durrani, according to the officials. The free medical camp was set up in the factory area of sector I-9 in which around 500 labourers participated.

The President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries also visited the camp.

The Vice Commissioner IESSI Rabia Aurangzaib apprised the labourers about the medical facilities being provided by the institute.

Flyers and free medicines were also distributed among the labourers at the awareness camp, said the officials.