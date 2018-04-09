Share:

Climate change makes mountain tops bloom, for now

AFP

PARIS

Europe’s mountain summits are flush with new plant species, a greening that has increased in lock-step with the acceleration of global warming since the mid-20th century, researchers said. Looking at more than 300 summits scattered across the continent, they found that five times as many plant types migrated to higher ground over the last decade than did 50 years ago, from 1957 to 1966. High mountain areas have warmed nearly twice as much as the planet as a whole, which has seen an increase of one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-19th century.

“Across all summits, the increase in plant species richness has accelerated,” a team of 53 scientists led by Sonja Wipf from the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos, Switzerland reported in the journal Nature. “This acceleration has been particularly pronounced during the past 20-30 years.” But the flourishing of high-altitude flora may be ephemeral, the researchers cautioned. “Even if biodiversity is increasing, it’s not something that will necessarily persist,” said co-author Jonathan Lenoir, an expert in biostatistics at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research. “We may be seeing the accumulation of an extinction debt if these new arrivals crowd out the emblematic, and more fragile, high-altitude species,” he told AFP.

In ecology, “extinction debt” refers to the delayed negative impact on a species of changes in the environment, such as habitat loss or decreased rainfall.

The crescendo of new plants at high altitudes is consistent with a much broader, planet-wide transition known to scientists as the “great acceleration”.

On one side is evidence that humanity shifted into high gear around 1950, with exponential jumps in population, urbanisation, the construction of large dams, fertiliser and water use, energy consumption, and plastic production, to name but a few indicators pointing sharply upward from around that time.

On the other side, starting at the same time, are similarly dramatic spikes in Earth’s vital signs: atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases (CO2, methane, nitrous oxide), ozone depletion, ocean acidification, tropical forest loss, the collapse of global fish stocks, and, of course, the increase in average air temperature.

That list also includes the greening of high-mountain regions, according to the new study.

“The observed acceleration of biodiversity change in mountain ecosystems highlights the rapid and widespread consequences of human activities on the biosphere,” the authors concluded.

Evidence for long-term changes on flora and fauna has been hard to come by.

Hundreds of recent studies have shown how climate change has affected plant and animal migration, food supply and behaviour, but only over relatively short time periods.

Wipf and colleagues, however, used a dataset of repeated plant surveys from 302 European summits - in the Alps, Pyrenees, Carpathians, and other ranges - reaching back 145 years.

They found that nine out of 10 peaks saw significant increases in “plant species richness”, even along the Svalbard archipelago, which reaches into the Arctic circle.

Nowhere was there a decrease.

The researchers tested alternative explanations, looking at the possible impact of increased livestock grazing or tourism, as well as changes in rainfall and nitrogen carried in the atmosphere.

But they found that the only explanation that held water was the sharp increase in temperatures caused by global warming.

Fewer calories lead to

longer life for lemurs

AFP

PARIS

Mouse lemurs that subsist on fewer calories throughout adulthood live longer than their peers, said a study published Thursday, feeding into an ongoing debate about diet and longevity. Calorie-restricted lemurs were physically younger in old age and less afflicted by diseases such as cancer or diabetes, the research found - though they also lost grey matter faster. “The present results provide evidence that chronic, moderate (30-percent) caloric restriction, when started early in adult life, can extend the lifespan of mouse lemurs by 50 percent” compared to non-dieting peers in captivity, said a paper published in the journal Communications Biology. Accelerated grey matter loss, a potentially worrying side-effect, had no obvious impact on the animals’ cognitive abilities, the French research team added.

Restricting calorie intake - reducing food without losing essential nutrients or inducing malnutrition - has already been shown to boost lifespan in short-lived species such as rats, and to improve the general health of some animals. However there have been contradictory findings about whether cutting calories boosts longevity in rhesus macaques - long-lived animals with an average life expectancy of 27 years in captivity and 40 in the wild.

A 2012 paper, reporting on 23 years of study, concluded that a 30-percent calorie-restricted diet made macaques healthier, but did not prolong their lives.

This directly contradicted research by the Wisconsin National Primate Research Centre, which found calorie-restricted macaques did in fact live longer than their peers.

The jury is out on the potential benefits for humans.

The French team sought to build on the body of research by looking at grey mouse lemurs which, along with humans and macaques, are members of the primate family.

On average, the Madagascan primate lives about 5.7 years in captivity and about 12 years in the wild.

The study started in 2006, with 15 animals assigned a “standard” daily diet consisting of six grammes of fresh fruit and 15 grammes of a special mixture of ginger bread, cereal, milk, and eggs - a total of 105 kilojoules.

Another 19 lemurs were fed the same food, but 30 percent less - 71 kilojoules per day.

The animals were enrolled in the study as young adults, aged just over three years.

The scientists found that the calorie-restricted lemurs lived to 9.6 years on average, compared to 6.4 years for those on the standard diet.

By the end of the study, all 15 standard diet lemurs had died, while seven calorie-restricted lemurs were still alive.

All seven reached the age of 13, “which is far beyond the maximal lifespan” recorded, the study said.

Loss of white matter - connective tissue allowing different regions of the brain to communicate - was slowed in the calorie-restricted lemurs, the researchers found.

But loss of grey matter - the brain’s wrinkly outer layer which houses the processes of learning and memory, motor function, social skills, language and problem solving - was accelerated.

This pointed to “a potential negative impact of caloric restriction on brain integrity that deserves more investigation,” the team said.

Even monkeys need a

spa day, Japan study finds

AFP

TOKYO

A relaxing soak in a hot tub is a time-honoured stress reliever but the advantages are not confined to humans - with monkeys also benefiting from spa time, researchers in Japan say. Japan’s “snow monkeys” are known for their love of hot springs in the country’s northern Nagano region, with tourists flocking to photograph the mediating macaques soaking in steaming baths. It was long assumed that the blissed-out bathers were simply trying to warm up during the chilly winter months, when snow blankets the region.

But experts at the Primate Research Institute at Kyoto University who observed 12 female Japanese macaques in 2014 at the Jigokudani Yaen-Koen monkey park in Nagano found there was more to it. They examined the bathing behaviour of the monkeys and collected their excrement to measure glucocorticoid, a hormone whose concentration increases when stress levels are high. They found that stress levels in the monkeys, aged between five and 24, were about 20 percent lower on average after bathing. The results of their study were published this week. “The study showed that bathing in hot springs is beneficial not only for people but for Japanese macaques too,” researcher Rafaela Sayuri Takeshita told AFP.

Takeshita believes the spa treatment may have additional benefits for the macaques, perhaps increasing both fertility and longevity.

“We also want to study the relationship between bathing and their reproduction and longevity in the future,” she said.

Chinese communities worship ancestors on Tomb Sweeping Day

AFP

HONG KONG

Chinese communities across East and Southeast Asia flocked to cemeteries on Thursday to honour their ancestors during the annual “Tomb Sweeping Day”. Also known as the Qingming or Ching Ming festival, the public holiday is a traditional day of remembrance for the dead, where it is customary for Chinese to sweep off the grave stones and air out the ash boxes of their loved ones. Families from all over the continent were pictured on Thursday bringing fresh flowers and oblations to pay tribute to their ancestors. The festival fell on a warm spring day in Hong Kong, where people donned hats and held up umbrellas as they scaled hillside cemeteries, with some bringing along bright red paint to top up the markings on grave stones, giving them a brand-new look. Others commemorated their ancestors by laying out food at their tombs and burning paper replicas of daily necessities such as money, clothes and cars. People believe the tradition of burning paper replicas - which dates back thousands of years - can offer their ancestors goods to use in the afterlife.

Dozens of activists in the semi-autonomous city marched to China’s liaison office as they honoured human rights activists - including the late Chinese democracy advocate and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo - and called for the release of political prisoners in the mainland.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, a woman paid tribute to her deceased husband by pouring a can of beer down next to his gravestone, before taking a sip herself.

In Kuala Lumpur, Chinese families lit joss sticks and prayed for their ancestors at cemeteries.

In Singapore, where tombs are orderly and neatly built, people were seen visiting cemeteries and remembering their loved ones without much ado.