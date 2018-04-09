Share:

CGPM LUMS holds international conference

LAHORE (PR): The Centre for Governance and Public Management (CGPM) housed at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), organised a two-day International Conference on Creating Inclusive Organisational and Public Spaces recently. Renowned academics, development practitioners, post-graduate and undergraduate research students and professionals from numerous business and civil society organisations attended and participated in the conference.

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony where Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr Jawad Syed, Dean SDSB, and Dr M Azfar Nisar, Director CGPM, welcomed the audience. The inauguration was followed by the first keynote speaker session of the conference, where Dr Beverly Dawn Metcalfe, Associate Professor in International Management and Development, Suliman S Olayan School of Business, American University of Beirut, Lebanon delivered an invigorating keynote speech on Islamic Feminism.

The conference sessions evolved around a series of themes including gender and inclusion, urban public spaces, leadership and inclusion, media and inclusion, the role of activism in creating inclusive spaces and corporate governance/inclusive public spaces. The sessions were attended by several distinguished and renowned panellists, including Roshaneh Zafar, Ume Laila Azhar, Dr Kaiser Bengali, Masarrat Misbah, Mushtaq Chhapra, Matiuallah Jan, Nasim Zehra, Shahid Mahmood Nadeem, Zarrar Khuhro, Andleeb Abbas, Dr Nasira Jabeen, Dr Saba Gul Khattak, Dr Aasim Sajjad Akhtar, Arafat Mazhar, I.A. Rehman and Nighat Dad.

LG 1st TV manufacturer to join Phoenix ATSC 3.0 'Model Market' Project

PHOENIX (PR): Digital television pioneer LG Electronics will be a cornerstone technology partner for the groundbreaking ATSC 3.0 “Model Market” project in Phoenix, the first collaborative single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to next-generation over-the-air broadcasting.

LG receivers will play a key role in the Phoenix Model Market project spearheaded by Pearl TV in collaboration with E.W. Scripps Company, Fox Television Stations, Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, TEGNA Inc., Telemundo Station Group, Univision Communications and providers of professional broadcast equipment.

Under its agreement for the Model Market initiative, LG is the first manufacturer to provide ATSC 3.0 receivers for the project, which is supported by 10 TV stations in the Phoenix market to show how Next Gen TV can be deployed while maintaining existing digital TV service for viewers.

According to Pearl TV Executive Director Anne Schelle, the critical first phase of the Model Market project is designed to enable partners to develop services, equipment, software and documentation. LG devices will be tested by local broadcasters and consumer focus groups as the Model Market project ramps up this summer.

“The success of the Model Market will depend on the contributions of various stakeholders,” Schelle said. “And the collaboration between LG and Pearl leverages our significant respective resources and expertise to help facilitate the rapid conversion of the current ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard to the next-generation ATSC 3.0 standard.”

Samsung offers reduced prices on smartphones

LAHORE (PR): Samsung recently held media press event at Hafeez Center, Lahore and revealed a new reduced price structure for its lineup of smartphones. Samsung invited the media along with its brand ambassador Fakhar Zaman, a star cricketer, to reveal the new pricing strategy to the media and public at large while interacting with retailers at Packages Mall. Fakhar Zaman announced Samsung’s new pricing approach while meeting with excited retailers and media people at the mall.

Umar Ghumman, Head of Mobile Division Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan, said: “Samsung has taken a bold step even though the US dollar is rising in strength and has an upward trajectory. Samsung has taken a strategic decision to not put the impact of this hike on the consumers and have reduced the prices of all its smartphones.”

L’Oréal Brandstorm international finals in Paris

LAHORE (PR): L’Oréal Pakistan raises the bar for yet another year in Brandstorm history. Visiting 3 campuses across 3 cities and receiving over 2300 participations with 450+ teams, L’Oréal Pakistan has shattered records as the only country in the MENA Region with such incredible rates of Brandstorm participation. In the face of highlycut-throat competition, 8 of the most talented and innovative teams were selected for the National Finals in Pakistan: 3 teams from LUMS, 3 teams from NUST and 2 teams from IBA. The National Finals were held at Pearl Continental on March 30. Inspired by the Worldwide Final 2017, a dynamic “Innovation Fair” concept was introduced at L’Oréal Pakistan’s National Finals 2018. This format employed the “pitch” mode (5 minute pitch + 5 minute Q/A) adding exceptional modernity, authenticity of exchanges and transparency in evaluation.

The winning team from IBA, “Dare To Be Phenomenal”, will head on to the International Finals set to take place in Paris on May 17th, 2018.