LAHORE - Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah continued sit-in outside Data Darbar for the fourth day on Thursday to press for the demand of implementation of Islamabad Agreement.

On the third time, TLYR extended deadline for implementing six points agreed by the federal government for ending Faizabad sit in.

TLYR has announced arranging Tajdar-e-Khatam Nubuwat Conference on Friday (today) after Asr prayers. TLYR leadership will announce future course of action at the conference.

Also, the All Pakistan Clerks Association staged a protest outside Civil Secretariat and Building Department.

They also blocked traffic and raised slogans against authorities. They said that if the government failed to meet their demands they would stage a sit-in on April 12.