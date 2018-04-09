Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered Punjab government to notify the Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Act 2014 for provision of education as a fundamental right of the citizens and to control the increase of fee by private educational institutions.

A full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on several petitions questioning vires of certain sub-clauses of Section 7-A of the Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Ordinance, 1984 which was inserted in 2015.

The bench also declared the legislation providing mechanism to determine reasonable fee of private educational institutions as valid.

“Section 7-A of Punjab Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) is a valid legislation,” the bench ruled.

The court, however, set aside the plea seeking complete bar on increase of fee for academic year 2015-2016 at the rate higher than the fee charged for the corresponding academic year 2014-2015 and the maximum limit in increase of annual fee at the rate of five per cent and eight per cent under the amended act in 2016 and 2017

respectively, observing that it was against the fundamental rights.

The bench also sought supportive material from the private schools regarding their justification to make any increase already made in fee for academic year 2015-2016 at a rate higher than the fee charged for the class during academic year 2014-2015 or beyond five per cent for next academic year i.e. 2016-2017 and increase more than eight per cent for academic year 2017-2018.

The bench held that the amount received beyond limit either shall immediately be refunded to the students/parents or adjusted in the next fee bill of the students if no such material was submitted within the given time or if the said increases were not justified by the authority.

The court also directed the government to make sure that schools should not compel the parents to purchase text books, uniforms and other material from a particular vendor or provide and that the schools had not been charging any amount except the tuition fee, addition fee and prescribed security from the parents.

The modern technology, the bench ordered, should be used to deal with the complaints of the students and parents while the registering authority should obtain the complete data of teachers and supporting staff hired by private schools including their educational qualifications/experience and track record of teachers and supporting staff on annual basis.

The court also directed the government to ensure a periodic inspection of private schools to determine the facilities being provided to the students as undertaken by private schools at the time of registration and thereafter from time to time.

The court gave 90 days to the government to frame uniform regulatory regime through rules under Section 13 of the Ordinance 1984 to decide increase in fee by keeping in view the actual cost and expenses incurred and profits made by the private schools.