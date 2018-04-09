Share:

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan continued hearing of public objections regarding proposed delimitation of constituencies with district Shikarpur, Sindh on the agenda on Thursday.

A five-member ECP panel headed Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza reserved its decision about the proposed constituencies of district Shikarpur. There were 20 objections about two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats.

A decision is expected to be announced today (Friday). At the outset, the ECP announced its decision regarding public objections it heard the other day about delimitation of constituencies in district Kasur, Punjab. The ECP accepted all the objections.

Meanwhile, the ECP has unveiled plan to dispose of all the objections by May 2 and decided to hear the objections regarding delimitation of constituencies in 10 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on April 16.–Staff Reporter

The ECP has received 1,286 public complaints regarding the proposed delimitation of constituencies from the four provinces, the Islamabad Capital Territory and the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).