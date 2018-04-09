Share:

KARACHI - The burnt bodies of an elderly couple were found from their house in Mustafa Taj Colony of Korangi No 3 on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified persons slaughtered 60-year-old Saeed Khan and his 53-year-old wife Nafeesa before burning their bodies. Culprits managed to flee while police rushed the spot and shifted the bodies to morgue after autopsies.

The police said old enmity might be behind the crime. They said the deceased were alone at home when the tragedy took place. The couple had an adopted girl who tied the knot a couple of months ago.

Zaman Town police have registered a case and started investigation.

15 ACCUSED ARRESTED

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least fifteen accused persons including a rapist in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Shah Faisal Colony police claimed to have arrested an accused attempt to rape a seven years old girl. The accused identified as Rehman used to work as labourer in the area bakery where girl reached to buy sweets when accused attempt to rape the girl. As accused was trying taking her inside of the bakery, girl started screaming which resulting residents of the area gathered on the spot and beaten him till police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused person. Police registered the case against the accused person while started the investigation.

Security agencies have arrested two women allegedly affiliated with Lyari gang of Zahid Ladla. Sources said that the security personnel raided in Mira Naka area of Lyari while arrested two women including Sabur-un-Nisa and Aaisha. Sources said that the both women have been running a gambling den in Phool Patti lane and Eidu Lane areas.

Sources said that the both women have been arrested when already arrested woman Fozia and his comrade Khizar disclosed their names during the course of investigation. Kala Kot police also arrested two Lyari gangsters in a raid conducted in Mirza Adam Khan Road.

The arrested gangsters including Fareed Baloch and Sehzad Baloch were associated with Uzair Baloch gang and wanted to the police in number of criminal cases including murder, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.