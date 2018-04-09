Share:

SIALKOT-Kyrgyz Ambassador in Pakistan Erik Beishembiev has invited the Sialkot exporters to establish their trade houses in Kyrgyzstan by enjoying the benefits of direct trade between the two countries and to the central Asian states.

He said that Kyrgyzstan could be a gateway for Pakistan for the purpose through the free economic zones (FEZs). He was addressing a meeting of the exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He urged the local exporters to come forward and tap the trade areas of Kyrgyzstan.

He also stressed exploring the easy trade ways for promoting the direct trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan instead of doing trade with Kyrgyzstan through Afghanistan, Tajikistan and other Central Asian states.

The ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan was very keen to develop strong trade ties and business-to-business contacts with Pakistan. He said that time was high to do more for further increasing the mutual trade ties.

Mr Erik Beishembiev assured to make sincere efforts from Kyrgyzstan to increase the mutual trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. He invited the Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities to Kyrgyzstan.

He said that the Sialkot exporters were aware of the international quality standards and have the great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia States through Kyrgyzstan by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.

He said that the made export products including sports goods, surgical instruments, martial arts uniforms and even the rice were much popular in Kyrgyzstan. He assured Sialkot exporters of their easy access to international trade markets of Kyrgyzstan. He also asked the exporters to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions to be held soon in Kyrgyzstan. He also stressed a need for making some effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade.

The Sialkot exporters revealed that the dedicated efforts are needed from both the sides to further improve trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“There is an urgent need for diversification of exports as both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have tremendous potential for business communities at both the sides,” they added.

He also visited several industrial units in Sialkot. He showed keen interest in the manufacturing and production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He said that there were bright opportunities of setting up joint ventures in different trade fields besides establishing strong business-to-business contacts between the two countries.