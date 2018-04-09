Share:

GUJRAT-A two-day international conference on management and commerce ended at University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday.

Experts and researchers suggested the youth to embrace entrepreneurship along with a culture of research and innovation for long-cherished national dream of sustainable development.

Investing in the promotion and development of sustainable entrepreneurship is a step in the right direction which will certainly provide much-needed impetus to the country’s economic progress, experts said.

“Promotion and development of sustainable entrepreneurship should be an integral part of our efforts aimed at achieving our long-cherished goal of economic progress,” Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil said in his address at the concluding ceremony.

Apart from panel discussions and technical sessions, some 92 papers on a wide range of topics including entrepreneurship, self-business, human resource management, banking, finance and accounting were also presented.

Dr Faheem, in his address on the occasion, highlighted the significance of effective use of resources and planning towards achieving our national objectives.

Dr Abdul Rehman thanked the departments of his faculty for successfully organizing the mega event. He stressed the need for promoting the culture of research and innovation so that we could base our economy on knowledge and catch up with the rest of the world.

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad was speaking at an international conference on management and commerce 2018 (ICMC-2018) titled “Sustainable Entrepreneurship: From Knowledge to Venture” which opened here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG).

The two-day conference was organised by Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences in collaboration with Higher Education Commission.

About 190 experts, researchers, entrepreneurs and academicians from the US, Australis, France, the UAE, China, Malaysia and across the country participated in the conference. They shared their knowledge and experience at various panel discussions and technical sessions to find out solution to various problems faced by young entrepreneurs in their startups in addition to integration of sustainable ventures in the Pakistani context.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman BOG Noor International University Prof. Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, and UoG Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum were the chief guests at the opening ceremony with Dean Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr Abdurrehman in the host’s chair. Prof Ahmad Rehman Songip delivered the keynote speaker.

Dr Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, the ICMC-2018 secretary gave a briefing on the two-day activities.

“It is the primary responsibility of higher education institutions to go for research and academic excellence which can open new vistas of progress for the nation. In this age of knowledge-based economy, investing in entrepreneurship for sustainable development us all the more important,” Dr Mukhtar said.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said sustainable entrepreneurship is the key to solution of various economic problems. He expressed hope that the country’s youth are capable of contributing to national progress even at small-scale entrepreneur startups.

“We must equip our youth with the latest technical, scientific and entrepreneurial skills so that they can adequately contribute to the country’s sustainable development goal. The University of Gujrat has taken a number of initiatives in this regard and fashioned a culture of research and innovation to keep pace with the modern world,” Dr Zia said.

Dr Songip highlighted the importance of innovation, or thinking outside the box, for sustainable entrepreneurial ventures. Dr Abdur Rehman thanked the organising team for successful organization of the conference.

Meanwhile, a panel discussion on entrepreneurship was held at Jinnah Auditorium in which Dr Mukhtar, Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Dr Shahid Mahmood Ch, Atif Mahboob, Syed Ahmad participated. The discussion was moderated by expert BIC Muhammad Haider Miraj.

Among the experts participating in the conference are Dr Kang Hua, Dr Hu Wenxiu, Prof Richard Bagozzi, Prof Geof Abbot, Dr Ghulam Rabbani, Prof Dr Arshad Hussain, Dr Muhammad Abrar, Dr Farida Saleem, Dr Rizwan Shabbir, Dr Faisal Rizwan, Dr Waqar Akram, Dr Mohsin Bashir, Dr Adiqa Kyani, Dr Zaheer Abbas, Dr Ahmad Faraz, Dr Dildar Hussain, Dr Imran Qureshi, Dr Talat Aslam, Dr Arfan Ali, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Dr Naveed Iqbal, Dr Imran Munawwar Qureshi, Dr Sajjad Beg, Dr Waseem Bari, Dr Arif Khatak and Dr Syed Tahir Rizwi.