FAISALABAD-Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival remained the centre of attraction for the art and literature lovers on the fourth day at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

The event, which will conclude on Friday (today), is being organised under the banner of Senior Tutor Office, UAF.

In the script writing, Rida Akhtar from University of Punjab bagged the first position while Kinza Waqar from University of Lahore and Saman Arsahd from University of Central Punjab Faisalabad got the second and third positions respectively. In web development, Fahad Sahwal from Punjab University secured first position while Qasim Saeed from Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan got the second position while University of Lahore third.

In the speed programming, Muhammad Hassan from University of Punjab got the first position while Abdullah from University of Central Punjab Faisalabad and Hasnat from University of Central Punjab Lahore stood second and third respectively. In mobile app development, Hasnat from University of Central Punjab bagged the first position, while Rao Adil from University of Faisalabad, and Syed Ali from National Textile University stood second and third respectively.

In quiz competition, Government College University Lahore got the first position whereas Ameeruddin Medical College got second position and University of Engineering and Technology Lahore stood third. The festival featured different events including Qirat and Naat and Essay Competition, bilingual declamation, essay competition, Bait Bazi contest, drama and documentary contests.