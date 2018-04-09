Share:

SIALKOT:-Four persons including two young girls and boys were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska city and its outskirts. Accused forcibly kidnapped labourer Bashir Ahmed’s young daughter Iqra (15) from Main Bazaar Daska at gunpoint when she was shopping there. Daska City police have registered a case. In village Harsiyaan-Daska, some unknown accused kidnapped local disabled labourer Manzur Hussain’s daughter Zakia Manzur (20) at gunpoint from her house.



Armed men kidnapped local shopkeeper Shamas Din’s son Sheeraz (12) from their tyre shop located at General Bus Stand Daska. In Gulshan Colony Daska city, accused Ali Raza kidnapped Rukhsana Tariq’s son Safiyan (12) and forcibly molested him after taking him to the nearby fields. The victim was admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.