A sitting was held yesterday at Alhamra Arts Council titled ‘Gosha-e- Gayan’ in which Scholar Dr Azhar Waheed highlighted his thoughts and views of the famous Sufi poet Wasif Ali Wasif and considered a detailed expression on the subject of Sufism. People from different walks of life attended the session and appreciated the initiative taken by Alhamra. Dr Azhar said: “When you confuse the books, keep them on one side and try to read out things related to Sufism, this process will help prevent the obstacles created in your life. Wasif Ali Wasif was a master of aphorism. He used to have the miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well chosen words. There are more tha 40 books to his credit including Shab Chiragh, Kiran Kiran Sooraj, and Dil Darya Samundar. It is self-evident that his books as well as recordings of talks are a treasure trove of wisdom.” Alhamra Arts Council, Executive Director, Capt Atta Muhammad said, “Sufism is a way of life in which a deeper identity is discovered and lived. This deeper identity, beyond the already known personality, is in harmony with all that exists.–Staff Reporter