rawalpindi-Speakers at a seminar urged the government take steps for enhancing the floriculture industry as the country has a great potential of floriculture. They emphasised to boost the production of cut flowers which can bring significant foreign exchange to the country.

They stated this while addressing an international Seminar on “Modern Cut Flower Production & Product Development Techniques” held at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by the Department of Horticulture, PMAS-AAUR with an aim to promote floriculture in Pakistan and create awareness about the modern techniques in cut flower production and value addition for local and export markets.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest while Theo Van Der Krogt, Theo Rutten, Kees Van Der Plas (floriculture experts from the Netherlands), Dean Faculty of Crop & Food Sciences Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, faculty members, farmers, researchers, industry persons and a large number of students also attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza stressed the need to stream the pre and post harvesting techniques and said floriculture is one of the booming markets in Pakistan but marketing strategies and cold chain storage facilities must be improved for promoting the floriculture business in the country. He urged the students to come up with the ideas, techniques and compatibilities to cope with the issues related to floriculture production, marketing and selling by the strong interaction of academia and researchers with the farmers and with the cooperation of private and public sector as well.

Speakers Theo Van Der Krogt, Kees Van Der Plas and Theo Rutten briefed about the modern cut-flower production techniques, advances in breeding & production, the requirements and techniques for establishing the Hi-Tech nursery and bulb production of Bulbous Cut Flowers in the Netherlands. They also guided on the essential components for the production and requirements for establishing a successful cut flower business for export.

Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi also talked about the perspectives of floriculture in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has a very fertile land, which is suitable for producing plants and flowers but little attention has been paid to this sector so far.