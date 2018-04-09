Share:

LONDON-Felicity Jones felt like Cinderella at her first BAFTA Awards.

The 34-year-old actress attended the star-studded bash for the first time in 2011, and Felicity has admitted that because she wasn’t especially well known at the time, she struggled to find a suitable outfit.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, she said: ‘’I’ve since had the privilege of wearing many amazing designer gowns, but back when I attended my first BAFTA Awards ceremony in London in 2011, it wasn’t like I had a rack of options to choose from.

‘’At the time, I was working mainly in British television and theatre, and I’d gotten a taste of celebrity the month before, when I won a Special Jury Prize at Sundance for my role in the film ‘Like Crazy’.

‘’It was an experimental, micro-budget drama where we improvised the script, and the costume designer and I pulled together my character’s wardrobe from thrift shops. I even did my own hair and make-up. ‘’So getting invited to the ultra-glamorous BAFTAs, which as a kid in England I’d grown up watching on television, was a real pinch me’ moment.’’

But the ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ actor explained that the dress gave her the confidence to speak to celebrities at the event. She said: ‘’On this occasion, my publicist played fairy godmother and managed to conjure up a 1950s tea-length tulle number with velvet straps that somehow fit perfectly, right off the rack. It’s cliched to say this, but putting it on with a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choos felt very Cinderella.

‘’I loved that the dress had a timeless film-star chic about it without a lot of bells and whistles. Wearing it, I didn’t feel nearly as out of place as I imagined I would. ‘’In fact, it gave me the confidence to chat up one of my childhood idols, Helena Bonham Carter. I didn’t know it then, but that night at the BAFTAs would be a huge turning point in my career.’’